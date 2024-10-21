‘Junior doctors’ stir adversely impacted common people’

BALURGHAT: At a public meeting in Kumarganj, South Dinajpur, on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bratya Basu addressing the ongoing protests of junior doctors expressed concern over the adverse effects of the protests on common people, particularly the working-class citizens who rely on government hospitals for healthcare services.



Basu remarked that the citizens joining the protest alongside the junior doctors do not depend on public healthcare services.

“These individuals from civil society, who are protesting with junior doctors, usually opt for expensive private hospitals and nursing homes for their treatment. Meanwhile, the working class, who depend solely on government healthcare facilities, are the ones suffering,” Basu said.

Referring to the junior doctors’ movement, Basu noted that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shown solidarity with the protesters. “She has met with them multiple times, including during Durga Puja, when she invited them to her home for discussions. Out of the 10 demands presented to the Chief Minister, most have been accepted, as she remains sympathetic to their concerns,” he added.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to resolving the issue, Basu stated: “Unlike in other states where protests are met with force, in West Bengal, the Chief Minister always strives for dialogue and resolution. She has repeatedly engaged with the junior doctors to address their demands.”

Basu expressed hope that the ongoing talks between the government and the junior doctors, scheduled for Monday, would yield a positive

resolution, allowing the doctors to return to work and restore essential healthcare services for the public.