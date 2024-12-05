Junior docs to protest against WBMC’s rehabilitation of ‘controversial’ medics

Kolkata: At a time when the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) members are ready to carry out a march to Swasthya Bhavan on Friday protesting against the recent move of the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) in which the two controversial doctors — Aveek Dey and Birupaksha Biswas were rehabilitated, in a parallel development, the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) central committee has informed the state IMA branch that the latter cannot suspend doctors the way it was done in the current case.

The state IMA had suspended these two doctors following allegations of indulging in threat culture. IMA Delhi has told the state IMA through a letter that the latter has no jurisdiction to suspend the doctors.

Meanwhile, the WBJDF already threatened to intensify their movement across the state again after a prolonged silence of more than one month.

This time, they will mobilise their movement to protest against the rehabilitation of Dey and Biswas.

They were asked not to attend the meeting of the committee soon after large-scale allegations of corruption in connection with the medical examination process in government teaching hospitals were levelled against them after the R G Kar Hospital incident.

The agitating junior doctors under the front raised questions how did the WBMC decide to allow them to attend the two medics to attend the committee meeting at the council office when the inquiry report of the Swasthya Bhavan went against them? Incidentally, following allegations of corruption against Dr De and Dr Biswas, the Health department had formed an inquiry committee to probe the charges against the two.