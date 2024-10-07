Junior docs to hold ‘token hunger strike’ at all govt med colleges, hospitals today

Kolkata: The junior doctors under the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) who are undertaking a fast-unto-death agitation at Esplanade on Monday said that a “token hunger strike” will be carried out for 12 hours in all the government medical colleges and hospitals from 9 am on Tuesday showing solidarity with the junior doctors movement.

The doctors, nursing staff and health workers will join the 12-hour hunger strike, junior doctors said. Apart from this, a rally will also be taken out on Tuesday where the doctors, nurses, health workers and people from all walks of life will take part. The rally will start from College street and end at Esplanade. Incidentally, some senior doctors on Monday joined the junior doctors in their fast-unto-death programme. Many more senior doctors are expected to join the hunger strike. Senior doctors under the fold of West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors have decided to start a hunger strike to show solidarity with the junior doctors’ fast-unto-death protest initiated by the latter on Saturday evening.

“Our junior sisters and brothers have called off their cease-work and have bravely undertaken a fast-till death in their wavering quest for justice for Abhaya. In support of their fight, we call on all senior doctors, healthcare workers and citizens to join the movement for justice,” reads a statement issued by the joint platform. Junior doctors protesting under the fold of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) on Saturday evening launched a fast-unto-death agitation at Esplanade in central Kolkata and threatened to continue till state government meets their 10-point agenda.