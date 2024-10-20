Junior docs’ take out ‘Yatra for Justice’

Kolkata: Junior doctors on Saturday took out a ‘Yatra for Justice’ from Sodepur in North 24-Parganas on Saturday to demand justice for their colleague who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College on August 9 and a total clean-up of the state healthcare system. People from all walks of life participated in an around 20-km protest march ending at Dharmatala on Saturday demanding justice for the woman doctor. The protesters, including doctors and members of the civil society, took part in the march. The junior doctors have been on hunger strike for over 324 hours. They want the government to take responsibility and improve safety measures in hospitals across the state. The ‘Yatra for Justice’ rally is part of the doctors’ efforts to press for their demands. The IMA Medical Students Network is also backing the junior doctors’ protest. The junior doctors who have been undergoing the hunger strike have put forward 10 demands to ensure the safety of doctors and healthcare workers in various medical colleges and hospitals. Despite multiple discussions with senior officials, the doctors feel the government has not taken their demands seriously.