Junior docs ready for CM meet, refuse to call off hunger strike

Kolkata: The junior doctors sent an e-mail to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Sunday stating that they will be attending the meeting called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Monday but will not withdraw from their ongoing hunger strike.



The doctors shared they will take a call on the hunger strike only after the meeting on Monday. The general body (GB) meeting of the junior doctors was held at NRS Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

“The chief secretary and the home secretary came to the venue of our hunger strike at Esplanade after 14 days (on Saturday). The Chief Minister addressed us through a mobile call. However, during the conversation over telephone, we felt that the Chief Minister is not aware of our 10-point demands; may be she has not been informed. We have written regarding our demands to the Chief Secretary over e-mail today (Sunday). We will deliberate on them at the Monday meeting,” said junior

doctor Debasish Halder.

Expressing hope of a fruitful discussion, Halder threatened to intensify their movement if no solution came from the meeting.

Banerjee had urged the junior doctors to withdraw from the hunger strike. After the protesting doctors wanted to meet her in person for a meeting, she had asked a 10-member delegation to visit the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday at 5 pm.

“Most of the demands are under process, time has changed and accordingly things need to be processed. I request all of you to withdraw from the hunger strike and resume work. I will also ensure that strict invigilation is given during the medical examination,” Banerjee had said.