Junior docs’ partially withdraw cease work after state’s assurance

Kolkata: After about 40 days of a complete cease-work protest, which according to reports, “led to the deaths of several patients”, the junior doctors announced a partial withdrawal of the strike on Thursday. The decision follows a meeting with the state’s chief secretary on Wednesday, where they received assurances that their demands would be met.



The government also issued several directives on Thursday to enhance the security, safety and infrastructure at the state-run hospitals. This decision by the junior was taken after their general body meeting on Thursday night.

However, the doctors have reportedly decided to join work only at emergency services in various hospitals where there is a dire need.

They would do so after a procession on Friday to the CBI office at CGO complex demanding justice in the rape and murder of the junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

The procession will start from the spot of their sit-in agitation in front of Swasthya Bhavan and will reach CGO complex by 3 pm.

One of the junior doctors said: “We will go back to our respective colleges after the march on Friday and prepare department-wise SOPs.”

He added they would identify hospitals where there is a dire need and will only join work in such hospitals where it is essential.

“Our strike will continue in other places. If necessary, we can go back to a full strike” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, on Thursday, issued several directives to NS Nigam, principal secretary of the Health department, to enhance the safety and security of healthcare professionals and improve hospital infrastructure.

The government responded to demands made by junior doctors, ensuring that key facilities like on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs and drinking water are available in hospitals.

Surajit Kar Purkayastha, IPS (Retd), has been appointed to conduct a security audit of medical institutions. The directives also emphasise deploying adequate security personnel, establishing a centralised helpline for healthcare staff safety and installing panic buttons in healthcare facilities.

A system to provide real-time information on bed availability must be implemented and immediate steps will be taken to fill vacant posts of doctors and technicians.A centralised referral system and a robust grievance redressal mechanism are also to be put in place. Most of the junior doctors’ key demands have been met, though they plan to continue their agitation until the directives are fully implemented.

The junior doctors were continuing their agitation with five-point demands, including the safety of doctors and medical staff in the hospital and justice in the rape and murder of the junior doctor.On Wednesday, a meeting was held with the chief secretary at Nabanna regarding these demands.