Junior docs list fresh demands, continue to defy Apex Court order to resume work

Kolkata: Despite the state government’s assurances of being open to discussions — for further revamping the Health infrastructure in Bengal — “with an open mind and without any conditions,” junior doctors here continued to defy a Supreme Court directive to resume work by 5 pm on Tuesday.



The strike, which initially began as a demand for justice for the RG Kar doctor whose body was found on August 9, in the seminar hall of the hospital, has now expanded with additional demands of the agitating doctors and has entered its 33rd day, severely disrupting the state’s healthcare system and leaving thousands of patients stranded.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was at Nabanna until 7:30 pm on Tuesday, ready to hold talks with the junior doctors with an open mind but they did not show up. On Wednesday, we received an e-mail from them with certain conditions. As you know, meaningful discussions can’t take place when conditions are imposed. We aimed to have a constructive dialogue to further improve the health infrastructure. We also wanted to brief them on the safety and security measures we’ve implemented. Unfortunately, they didn’t attend and we are disappointed by the conditions outlined in their e-mail,” said chief secretary Manoj Pant during a Press conference at Nabanna on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharjee said that an open mind and conditions cannot go hand in glove.

“It seems that the issue is no longer about delivering justice to the victim, there is political involvement in the entire episode. The junior doctors are imposing conditions because they don’t want to engage in open-minded discussions,” she remarked.

She also questioned the timing of the junior doctors’ first e-mail, which reached the CMO at 3:45 am. “Is it normal to send an e-mail at such an odd hour? Is there politics behind this? Clearly, there is, and that’s why the situation is unfolding in this way,” she stated.

Bhattacharjee emphasised that it was everyone’s duty to comply with the Supreme Court’s directives. “No action has been taken since the 5 pm deadline for the doctors to resume work passed,” she said.

“We are currently reviewing the Apex Court’s order and monitoring the related procedures. Denying patients access to healthcare services is unjust. I urge the junior doctors not to be swayed by any political agendas and to fulfil the responsibilities of their profession,” she added.

On Tuesday, the protesting doctors rejected the proposal from the principal secretary, Health, to hold talks with a 10-member delegation. Instead, they sent an e-mail to the CMO at 3:45 am on Wednesday regarding the matter.

In an e-mail sent to the protesters, chief secretary Manoj Pant extended an invitation to a “delegation of 12-15”.

“Once again, as another opportunity, we invite your delegation – preferably consisting of 12-15 colleagues – to join us for a discussion at 6.00 pm today, i.e. 11.09.2024, in Nabanna,” he stated.

The e-mail also urged the doctors to resume their duties, saying: “The common people have been deprived of your vital services, compassionate care, and the healing touch over the past 32 days. Keeping this aspect in view, the Hon’ble Supreme Court… directed that junior doctors must resume duties by 5 pm on September 10, 2024… Unfortunately, it has not been adhered to so far.”

However, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front – the outfit leading the protests wrote insisting that the delegation should comprise of at least 30 representatives and that the Chief Minister will have to remain present during the meeting.

They also stated that the discussion would revolve around the 5-point demands and should be live telecasted for the ‘sake of transparency.’

Later, on Wednesday evening, the doctors announced that they would continue their agitation and sit-in demonstration at Swasthya Bhavan.

They vowed to persist with their protest until their demands were met, including several that were added recently, such as the resignations of the Health Secretary, Director of Health Education (DHE), and Director of Health Services (DHS), as well as the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, as part of their five-point demand charter.

Meanwhile, the meeting of principals and directors from all state medical colleges and hospitals called by the Chief Minister on Thursday has been postponed until next week due to “impending emergency works” at these institutes.

Reportedly, the new date for the meeting will be announced in due course.

An order issued by the state government said: “Due to ongoing emergency works at various medical colleges and hospitals, the scheduled meeting on Thursday has been postponed to next week. The new date will be communicated in due course.”

The meeting was initially called to review the functioning of health facilities and to discuss improvements in safety, security, and patient services.

District magistrates, police superintendents, Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMOHs) from all health districts, and other senior health officials were also scheduled to attend the meeting, it was learnt.