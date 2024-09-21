Junior docs end sit-in from Swasthya Bhavan with march to CGO Complex

Kolkata: Junior doctors from various state-run hospitals and medical colleges who were protesting against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College for over 40 days have ended their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan, with a march to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) office at Salt Lake on Friday.



Their march coincided on the same day when thousands of people from all sections of society took part in a torch rally from Highland Park in the southern fringes of the city up to Shyambazar, demanding justice for the RG Kar victim.

To mark the withdrawal of their 10-day dharna near the Swasthya Bhawan, the junior doctors’ front organised the procession from their protest site to the CGO Complex, a distance of around 4 km, demanding a quick completion of an investigation into the RG Kar incident.

During their march, the junior doctors demanded the CBI to fast-track the investigation putting pressure on the central investigating agency.

During their march, the protesting junior doctors shouted slogans “Aar Kotodin Samay Chai, Jabab Dao CBI (CBI must answer as to how long they will take to investigate). Junior doctors on Thursday night announced that they would resume essential services in hospitals from September 21.

The decision however comes with a caveat. They said that they would initiate a total cease-work once again if the government does not implement measures for safety at hospitals in seven days – as directed by the Supreme Court.

Junior doctors called off their strike partially and will return to work on Saturday. Emergency services will resume but OPD services will remain suspended, as they have announced.

“We are stopping our sit-in protest due to the flood situation. We will serve in flood-affected areas from tomorrow but our protest will not stop. We will continue this in all medical colleges & hospitals. We will see till the next Supreme Court hearing. If we don’t get justice, we will start our protest again,” junior doctors said outside the CGO complex that houses the CBI office. The junior doctors on Thursday announced ending the logjam that persisted for the last 41 days.

Meanwhile, a team of junior doctors on Friday morning headed towards flood affected Panskura in East Midnapore and other areas for offering relief and medical assistance. The medics on Thursday announced setting up of Abhaya medical camps, in memory of the brutally murdered RG Kar PGT doctor, at flood-affected regions of the state.

In the torch rally, doctors, members of voluntary bodies and associations of especially abled people, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists and professors participated in the 42-km march. Their procession passed through Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, Science City, Chingrighata and take a detour via Beliaghata, NRS Medical College, Chittaranjan National Medical College, Mallick Bazar and SSKM Hospital before concluding at Shyambazar. “We will not rest unless all those involved in the brutal attack on our sister are identified and punished,” a rallyist said.