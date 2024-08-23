Junior docs decide to continue strike, particularly in non-emergency services

Kolkata: After the Supreme Court urged protesting doctors to resume work, the agitating junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College have decided to continue their strike, particularly in non-emergency services. Despite the Court’s call for them to return to work, citing that “justice and medicine cannot afford to be stopped,” the doctors, protesting under ‘The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front,’ remain firm in their decision to strike in response to the alleged rape and murder of a colleague.



Unlike their counterparts at AIIMS Delhi, who have ended their strike, the RG Kar doctors plan to persist, even as the Court assures no punitive action against them.

The Supreme Court had emphasised that both justice and medical services must continue uninterrupted and assured that “no stringent action” would be taken against the striking doctors.

The Court acknowledged concerns from the medical community about potential repercussions and stated that any past actions related to the protest should not lead to coercive measures.