Junior docs continue sit-in near Lalbazar, demand CP’s resignation

Kolkata: Hundreds of junior doctors from various state-run hospitals who took part in ‘Lalbazar Abhijan’ (march to Lalbazar) to demand the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, were stopped much ahead of Lalbazar.



Till the time of filing this copy, the doctors continued their protest near Lalbazar.

The junior doctors have been on strike since August 10 demanding justice for the RG Kar victim.

The protestors wanted to rally up to the Bentinck Street crossing, close to Lalbazar but were stopped way ahead by a large police contingent.

Iron guard rails were put up

as barricades.

The protestors staged demonstrations on the road demanding that they be allowed to meet the police chief and submit their demands.

The stand-off continued till late in the evening with senior police officers of the Kolkata Police coming and meeting the protestors and urging them to withdraw their sit-in protest.

The doctors, however, demanded that they be allowed to meet the police commissioner so that they can demand his resignation.

“Evidence has been tampered with in connection with the RG Kar incident. Pictures of unwanted gatherings at the crime scene have gone viral on social media. Even the CBI has told the Supreme Court that the crime scene has been altered. Goons ransacked the hospital on the intervening night of August 14 and 15. The police commissioner has failed. He should take responsibility and resign,” said an agitating doctor.

Junior doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors Front joined the protest rally which started from College Square around 2 pm demanding the arrest of Goyal over the RG Kar Medical College incident.

The junior doctors who took part in Monday’s agitation said: “We wanted to march up to Bentinck Street and then a 20-member team of us would go and submit our demands to the police commissioner. But we were stopped. We should either be allowed to meet him, or he has to come and meet us. We want him to resign. The protest will continue

till then.”