Junior docs call for rally on Sept 29, Mahalaya

Kolkata: Junior doctors have given a call for gathering in the city on September 29, a day before the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for October 1. Additionally, they have also called for a massive rally on Mahalaya which falls on October 2. They may again organise ‘Reclaim the Night’ on the night of Ashtami.



The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) has announced a gathering at Durga Puja locations and raising slogans for Justice for the RG Kar victim on September 29. On Mahalaya, the doctors, medical associations and citizen associations will hold a massive rally in the city followed by a gathering at Dharmatala demanding justice, junior doctors said.

WBJDF organised a mass convention at the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and SSKM auditorium on Friday. Junior doctors took part in mass convention through various activities like singing, recitation along with multiple addresses by several doctors and other spokespersons from various fields. The junior doctors started protest following the rape and murder of 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.