Junglemahal tour: CM likely to unveil, inaugurate projects worth Rs 1K crore

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to begin her 3-day tour of Junglemahal on Tuesday during which she will hold public distribution programmes in three districts — Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram.

Banerjee will inaugurate several government schemes and also lay the foundation of many other projects.

Banerjee will reach Purulia on Tuesday where she is expected to launch and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 1,000 crore. She will reach Bankura on Tuesday afternoon by helicopter. She will stay the night in Bankura. She is expected to hold an administrative meeting in Bankura’s Khatra on Wednesday and carry out a public services distribution programme besides inaugurating and laying the foundation of several government schemes.

She is also expected to take part in a public services distribution programme at Jhargram Stadium on Thursday. Banerjee may also attend a public rally there on the same day. Ever since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power, a host of social development schemes were started in the entire Jangalmahal area. Banerjee has gone to the western districts on repeated occasions only to ensure that people in the area can avail services of the schemes without any difficulties. Banerjee held several administrative meetings in all the districts under Jangalmahal to take stock about the progress of various schemes. The Chief Minister may visit West Midnapore in the first week of March.

Chief Minister Banerjee who is also the supremo of the ruling Trinamool Congress may make some new announcements from Junglemahal, including the appointment of para teachers for Olchiki scripts. Banerjee is eyeing four Lok Sabha constituencies in the three Jangalmahal districts as all these parliamentary seats were won by the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019. During the 2021 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress managed to recapture its lost ground to an extent. However, the BJP won most of the Assembly seats in Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram in 2021.