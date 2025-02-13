Jungle cat and fishing cat rescued

Kolkata: A baby jungle cat was found lying by the national highway near an automobile service centre at Chandrapur area in Bagnan, Howrah, on Wednesday.

Local animal conservationist Chitrak Pramanik was informed immediately with the apprehension that the cat might meet with a road accident. Pramanik, accompanied by his two friends Raghunath Manna and Sumanta Das immediately reached the place and rescued the animal. The three provided medical attention to the jungle cat and have sought assistance of the Forest division of Howrah to unite it with its mother.

Last evening, Pramanik was instrumental in rescuing a fishing cat (Baghrol in Bengali parlance) near a club under Bagnan 1 Panchayat. The members of the club contacted Pramanik, finding the animal lying near the club in an injured condition. The cat fell into a pond full of water hyacinth during the rescue operation and after much difficulty Pramanik and his friends were able to rescue the animal with the assistance of local people.

The animal has been sent to the animal health centre at Garchumuk for treatment. “The rampant cutting down of green cover is depriving these animals of their natural habitat and leading them to intrude into human habitat.

There is a need to preserve the biodiversity of Howrah district,” said Pramanik.