June 7 to 9: Train movements to remain affected for infra works

Kolkata: For the completion of infrastructural upgrades, including extension of platforms 1 to 5 of Sealdah Station, train movements in Sealdah North and Main section will be affected from June 7 to 9. During this period, operation will remain suspended for five out of 21 platforms at Sealdah, while 16 platforms will continue to remain operational. Out of 806, 147 services will be short terminated and short originated. The short termination of suburban trains mostly will be at Dum Dum Junction and Dum Dum Cantonment. For suburban passengers, the Railways will run mostly 12-coach EMUs to accommodate the number of passengers in the Sealdah North and Main section. Train services in Sealdah South section which includes Diamond Harbour, Namkhana, Lakkhikantapur, Canning, Budge Budge and Sonarpur Junction will not be disrupted.



However, the frequency of train services in Sealdah North and Main Section which is to and from Naihati, Ranaghat, Hasnabad, Barasat, Bangaon Junction, Krishnanagar Junction and other suburban stations, terminating at Sealdah will increase from 6.04 minutes to 12 minutes during the period from 5:30 am to 8:30 am and from 4.03 minutes to 15 minutes during 8:30 am to 11:30 am. At other times, from 2:30 pm to 10:30 pm, the frequency will reduce slightly from 7.5 minutes to 12 minutes. Four pairs of Mail and Express trains, including Sealdah-Ajmer SF Express, Hatebajare Express, Sealdah-Balurghat Express and Sealdah-Asansol SF Express will originate and terminate at Kolkata Station instead of Sealdah Station. Similarly, Sealdah-Lalgola Passenger will also originate and terminate at Kolkata Station instead of Sealdah Station. The timings of these trains will be the same as Sealdah.

No reserved Mail and Express SF trains are getting cancelled. Meanwhile, other Mail and Express trains will originate and terminate at Sealdah.