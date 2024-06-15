June 15 & 16: Traffic blocks between Dum Dum Junction & Baranagar Stn

Kolkata: Train services will be disrupted for bridge maintenance work in Sealdah Division. Traffic blocks will be taken on the Up line between Dum Dum Junction and Baranagar Station from June 15 to 16.



The traffic block between the mentioned stations will be taken from 10:30 pm on June 15 to 6:30 am on June 16. In both the Up and Down suburban line between Dum Dum Junction and Belgharia, the block has been planned from 11:40 pm on June 15 to 5:40 am on June 16.

A pair of Sealdah-Dankuni EMU local will be cancelled on June 15, while four pairs of Sealdah-Dankuni EMU locals will remain cancelled on June 16. Mail trains like Kolkata-Sitamarhi Express, Sealdah-Ajmer Express and Sealdah-New Alipurduar Padatik Express will be diverted via Dum Dum Junction, Naihati and Bandel instead of Dum Dum Junction and Dankuni.

Recently, non-interlocking work with regards to infrastructural development at Sealdah Railway Station was conducted from June 7 and completed on June 9 noon. Platforms 1 to 5 of Sealdah Station are being extended to accommodate 12-coach EMUs. During this period, 147 services out of 806 were short terminated and

short originated.

Local train passengers had complained of overcrowding while superfast trains like New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express were delayed by about

three hours.