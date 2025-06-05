June 10: State Assembly to honour Armed Forces with resolution

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly will move a resolution on June 10, 2025, expressing appreciation for the Indian Armed Forces’ efforts in combating militant and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaker Biman Banerjee announced the resolution, to be tabled from the Speaker’s chair, following a Business Advisory (BA) Committee meeting on Thursday. A two-hour discussion is scheduled for the same day. Banerjee urged both ruling and Opposition parties to participate. The monsoon session begins June 9 with obituary references. The resolution states: “This House strongly condemns this brutal attack and salutes the discipline, dedication and courage shown by the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces in combating militant and terrorist activities and safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.”

The BA Committee also decided that on June 11, the Assembly will discuss the first report of the Standing Committee on Irrigation and Waterways and Water Resources Investigation and Development, focusing on Ganga River erosion and departmental activities in Nadia and Murshidabad. On June 12, the fourth report of the Standing Committee on the Public Works and Public Engineering departments will be presented and discussed. The next BA Committee meeting, set for June 12, will determine further business, with the session likely extending two weeks. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may speak on the Armed Forces resolution on June 10 if she is in the state, as she might travel to Delhi during that time.