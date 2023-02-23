Jumbo tramples teen to death enroute to exam hall; CM asks to intensify vigil

jalpaiguri/siliguri: Madhyamik examinations in the Jalpaiguri district commenced on a sad note with a 16-year-old candidate getting trampled to death enroute to his examination hall.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death and asked the forest department along with the police to step up vigil in all areas bordering forests. She also stated that buses will be run in critical/vulnerable stretches so that examinees do not have to go to examination venues on foot through forests.

Aged 16, Arjun Das died on the way to the examination centre at around 9 am on Thursday, the first day of the Madhyamik Board examination after an elephant attacked him. The incident occurred at Maharaj Ghat area of Mantadari in Rajganj, Jalpaiguri district.

Dubbing it an extremely sad incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Such incidents are not in our hands. The elephant population has increased manifold. We had tried to restrict their movement to a point but environmentalists and green tribunal courts could not arrive at a decision. We will approach them again. It is a very sad day for us. Even before the boy could taste success, his life came to a halt,” stated Banerjee.

She stated that she has asked for buses to be arranged for examinees residing in areas bordering forests so that they do not have to cross the jungle on foot to reach examination venues. “Forest department and police have to step up

vigil in these areas. I have asked Siiliguri Mayor Gautam

Deb and District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri to visit the family of the victim and extend all possible help,” stated Mamata Banerjee.

She said that Bangladesh and Nepal have different ways to tackle such problems but this is not possible here. “West Bengal and Jharkhand have been constantly facing this problem. This also happens in the case of lone elephants. When in a herd the forest department can control them. When alone, they become aggressive and roam around creating problems,” Banerjee remarked.

Gobinda Das, Arjun’s Uncle said: “Arjun, accompanied by his father Bishnu Das was travelling on a bike from Takimari’s house to the examination centre at Belakoba Cablepara High School for his Madhyamik exam.”

He added: “As the ride through the national highway is 15 km, they decided to take the shortcut through the forest to save time. The path through the forest is used regularly by the Takimari forest villagers. After about 200 metres into the Baikunthapur Forest, suddenly a wild elephant came in front. Although his father managed to run away leaving the bike, Arjun could not. In an instant, the elephant attacked Arjun and trampled him to death.

After receiving the news local people rushed to the spot and took Arjun to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.”

Rajganj MLA Khageswar Roy rushed to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital after hearing about the tragic incident and met the family members of the deceased.

He said: “I will hold a meeting with the forest department and work out a way on how to ensure students living in forest villages or fringe areas of forest reach the examination centres safely. The Jalpaiguri District Magistrate will send us route charts to run special buses in the forest area during the Madhyamik examinations. Special buses will be arranged from Friday.”

Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of North Bengal State Transport Corporation said: “We will provide buses for students not only in Jalpaiguri but also for candidates of the forest area in Alipurduar.”

Ujjal Ghosh, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, North Bengal said: “In all the risky zones, we are sending in more foresters. We will increase vigilance in the sensitive areas and try to spread the staff in the areas adjacent to the forest.”

Mayor Gautam Deb along with Jalpaiguri District Magistrate and Siliguri Police Commissioner, Akhilesh Chaturvedi visited the family of the victim on Thursday afternoon. “An ex-gratia will be provided to the family of the deceased. In case of emergency, forest staff and police will help the candidates reach the examination venues safely,” stated Moumita Godara, District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri.