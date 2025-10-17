Jumbo threat forces Shimladangi Temple to shift its Kali Puja fair to moonlit night

Jalpaiguri: Fearing elephant attacks, the Shimladangi Baikunthanath Devi Chaudhurani-Bhavani Pathak Temple Committee in Gajoldoba has decided to hold this year’s Kali Puja fair and cultural programme on a full-moon night instead of the usual schedule. While the Kali Puja rituals will take place on the designated date, the fair has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 1, under the moonlit sky before the Rash Yatra. The committee said the event will be organised in coordination with the Forest department and the police.

Much like the Sannyasi Temple of Shikaripur Tea Garden in Rajganj, the Devi Chaudhurani Temple at Shimladangi Haat also attracts large gatherings of devotees. The temple complex, home to three shrines, includes sanctums of Devi Chaudhurani, Bhavani Pathak and Goddess Kali. The century-old Kali Puja fair has been one of the region’s most cherished traditions.

Shimladangi Haat, located about 13 kilometer from Phoktia More along the Teesta Barrage road, can be reached via Gajoldoba Gate Bazar. Inside the main temple are clay idols of Devi Chaudhurani, Bhavani Pathak, Garuda and the Goddess’s companions Diva and Nisha. To the left stand idols of Vaikunthanath and Mahakal, also known as the elephant deities, while a separate shrine houses the Kali idol. Another notable idol is that of ‘Pulush Baba’, depicted as a police officer bearing a firearm—symbolisng protection.

Local youth Shital Roy said: “The temple has the idol of Mahakal Baba, meaning the elephant deity.

We also worship elephants. During the fair, rituals are performed in all the temples and traders from different areas set up stalls. The celebration continues from night till dawn. Our ancestors have organised this fair for over a hundred years.”

Writer Umesh Sharma noted that the temple’s history is deeply tied to the Baikunthapur Forest, once a hideout for Devi Chaudhurani and Bhavani Pathak. “Since the area has long been prone to wildlife attacks, locals have traditionally worshipped clay idols of police and forest officers as protectors,” he said.

Temple committee member Ratan Roy added: “This year, due to the recent floods, elephant movement has increased through the Saraswatipur and Batasi forest belts. To ensure safety and visibility, we decided to hold the fair under the full moon instead of during Kali Puja.”