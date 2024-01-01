Jumbo takes a stroll in Malbazar Town

Jalpaiguri: An elephant wandered through Malbazar town in Jalpaiguri district on the first day of the year, exploring various areas before entering the Buri open forest.



Local sources reported that a tusker elephant strolling through Ramakrishna Colony, Satyanarayan More, Guruduara, and Caltex More areas of Malbazar town from around 5:45 to 6:30 on Monday. The elephant later crossed the national highway, surprising many residents who witnessed the unexpected sight as they came out of their houses upon hearing street dogs barking.

Upon learning of the incident, soldiers from a nearby Army camp in Malbazar became active. According to resident Manik Roy, the Army played a role in directing the elephant towards a tea garden, ultimately guiding it through the Army camp and away from causing any harm in the city. Forest staff from the Mal Wildlife Squad of the Forest department promptly responded to the news. They examined the elephant’s footprints and began investigating its movements.

Kishaloy Bikas De, the range officer of Mal Wildlife Squad, stated: “It was a residential elephant, one of two or three in the Bhutta Bari Forest. The loudspeakers played on the night of December 31 likely altered the elephant’s course, leading it into the town through Gurjan Jhora Tea Garden.

Subsequently, the elephant entered through the Army camp gate along the national highway, crossed Jhora near Bataikole, and possibly ventured into Buri Khola Forest through the Neora line. Forest staff are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the elephant’s location within that forest.”