Jumbo enters tea garden, driven back into forest after 6 hours

Jalpaiguri: Tension prevailed in the Bamandanga Tea Garden and Model Village area of the Dooars on Monday morning after a wild elephant strayed out of the Gorumara Forest. The tusker was eventually sent back to the forest after nearly six hours of effort by forest officials and local residents.

According to sources, the elephant entered Section No. 18 of the tea garden around 5:30 am, having made its way near the Model Village via Zero Camp. Alarmed by its presence, residents honked sirens and burst firecrackers to prevent it from entering deeper into the locality. Forest officials from the Khuniya Range arrived around 10:00 am and used firecrackers to guide the elephant back. It re-entered the forest by noon.

“Sometimes it ran through the tea garden, other times it stood in the open fields near the village,” said local resident Sayeed Naeem.

“We did what we could to keep it away from homes.”

Khuniya Range Ranger Sajal Kumar Dey confirmed: “The elephant did not cause any harm to residents or damage property. It was safely guided back into the forest.”

In another incident, a wild elephant attacked a house in the Neora Majhiali Tuni Dhura area of Bidhannagar Gram Panchayat in Matiali Block around 2:30 am on the same day. The elephant broke into the house of local resident Bijay Sonar, damaging the bedroom and kitchen, destroying furniture and looting food stock.

The family managed to escape unharmed. Locals scared the elephant away after about two hours.

“If the family submits the required application, compensation will be provided as per government rules,” said Ranger Sajal Kumar Dey.

In a separate development, a rare species of devil catfish was brought alive to a market near Kathalguri More in Kranti Block of Malbazar subdivision on Monday morning. The 14-15 kg fish, caught from the Teesta Barrage, attracted large crowds. Though the species is occasionally seen, live sightings are rare. Locals gathered to take photos and share videos on social media.

“This is the first time such a big and live devil catfish has come to this market,” said the fish trader. “I hope to sell it for Rs 600-700 per kg.”