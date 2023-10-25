Jumbo dies of electrocution in Alipurduar

: A young elephant was electrocuted at the Mendabari area under the Kalchini block of Alipurduar district after it came into contact with an electric wire while trying to feed on tender leaves from a Supari tree.

The elephant accidentally touched a live electric low-tension wire hanging over the Supari Garden. Despite the electric shock, the elephant clung to the tree which led to its death.

A team of forest department officials and a local wildlife rescue group arrived at

the scene.

“Very soon a joint investigation will be launched involving the forest department and the WBSEDCL,” stated Navajit Dey of the Jaldapara National Park. Proposed measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future have been stressed on. In the past 10 months around 4 elephants have died of electrocution in Alipurduar district.