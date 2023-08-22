Jumbo dies of electrocution at Buxa Tiger Reserve, authorities launch probe

Alipurduar: An adult male elephant died of electrocution in Satali Mandal Para village of Hamilton Range of Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar.



Residents found the carcass of an elderly elephant in the middle of a paddy field on Tuesday. Upon receiving the news, forest officials from the Hamilton Range of Buxa Tiger Reserve and the Kodal Basti Range of Jaldapara Forest office reached the scene. During investigation, they found bladed barbed wire wrapped around the elephant’s trunk. After the news of the elephant’s death spread, hundreds of people gathered to see it.

Local sources said that illegal barbed wire fences had been erected to protect paddy and vegetable fields in the area. Electricity was illegally drawn from houses to power these cables. Some locals informed that wild elephants have been frequenting the area. Two elephants had entered the village in the wee hours of Tuesday. Unfortunately, one was electrocuted and killed, while the other managed to escape deep into the forest.

Forest department sources confirmed that their investigation indicates the elephant was intentionally killed. The investigation further revealed that local farmers had been experiencing frequent elephant attacks during the nights. Similar incidents have occurred in the past where wild elephants in adjacent forest areas of Alipurduar were victims of electrocution.

The Forest department has identified two persons responsible but have not revealed their names due to the ongoing investigation. The perpetrators will face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and arrests are imminent.

Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), said: “Following the postmortem examination, we are certain that electrocution led to the elephant’s death. Those involved in the incident will be arrested and handed over to the police.”