Jumbo destroys houses and crops

Jalpaiguri: After the recent elephant rampage in Dhupguri, a similar incident unfolded in the Betgara Kharibari area of the Maynaguri Block in which an elephant damaged two houses, leaving occupants homeless and also destroyed stored rice grains on Wednesday night.The Forest department has assured to look into the incident. Tulendranath Roy’s residence faced the brunt of the attack, with three rooms completely demolished. The elephant then moved on to Manik Roy’s house, causing extensive damage. Tulendra Nath Roy recounted: “We managed to escape and save our lives. However, our area is quite far from the forest, so we are perplexed as to how the elephant reached the village.”



Manik Roy shared: “After the elephant broke into our cattle shed, the kitchen was completely destroyed.”

Meanwhile, local residents speculate that the tusker elephant may have crossed the river from the Khuttimari forest to reach the locality.