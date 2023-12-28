Jumbo deaths due to train collisions: Forest dept and Rlys initiate joint survey

Jalpaiguri: In addition to identifying sensitive areas, the Forest department has initiated a joint survey with the Railways to prevent elephant deaths caused by train collisions. A survey was conducted in the Chapramari Forest area of Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, with the Chief Conservator of Forests from the Forest department, two representatives from the Government of India, and officials from the Alipurduar Division of Railways in attendance.



The Forest department has informed that this survey will cover not only the Chapramari Forest area but also all forested regions along the 168 km Railway line from Alipurduar to Siliguri. Areas designated as elephant corridors or considered sensitive will be proposed for the installation of an Integrated Elephant Detection System (IDS).

Bhaskar JV, the Chief Conservator of Forests North, stated: “The entire Railway line from Alipurduar junction to Siliguri is under survey, including forested and non-forested areas and elephant corridors in Reti, Moraghat, and other regions. The survey observed the elephant corridor area on this day. After a comprehensive examination, proposals will be made to the Railways for preventive measures against elephant deaths.

Currently, the Railways have installed a device called IDS on the 20-km stretch between Mujnai and Binnaguri using optical fiber. This device sends a signal to the neighbouring station if an elephant passes through the area. While the device is functional, further study will be conducted before recommending widespread installation.”

An incident occurred on August 9 this year, where a pregnant elephant died after being hit by a goods train carrying dolomite between pillars 68/2-3 on the Nagrakata to Chalsa Railway line passing through the Chapramari Forest of Jalpaiguri.

Additionally, another incident revealed the death of an elephant hit by a train in the Mahananda Reserve Forest. The Forest department acknowledges that despite previous initiatives such as controlling train speeds in forest areas, tragic incidents continue to occur. Similar incidents have been reported in Buxa Tiger Reserve, Jaldapara, Chapramari, and Mahananda forest.