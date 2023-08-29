Jumbo alert: Innovative sirens guard Rajabhatkhawa village

Alipurduar: A resident of Rajabhatkhawa named Abhi Narayan Sharma (Gopi) has initiated a distinctive project within his community, the objective of which is to discourage elephants from entering and to alert villagers by installing sirens.



Gopi undertook this innovative venture by installing a robust siren in his own house. Whenever elephants approach the area, Gopi activates the siren from his residence. The sound produced by the siren is loud and is audible even from a distance of up to 1 kilometre. In the forested villages of North Bengal, herds of wild elephants make nearly daily incursions into the villages, resulting in damage to houses and agricultural fields. This human-wildlife conflict has led to casualties on both sides, with people and elephants losing their lives. In light of this situation, both the Forest department and the general public are dedicated to minimising the interaction between wild elephants and villages. However, Gopi held a different perspective. He recently installed a siren in his house, and last Friday, when an elephant approached his residence, the siren’s blare prompted the elephant to retreat into the forest.

Gopi commented: “I purchased the siren online, and it wasn’t overly expensive. By installing about 20 sirens around the Rajabhatkhawa village, it could be remarkably effective in announcing the presence of elephants. In the vicinity of Rajabhatkhawa village, numerous small tribal settlements exist, and each of them faces elephant intrusions. It’s feasible to acquire 20 sirens with just a fraction of the funds allocated to the Joint Forest Management Committee. Powerful sirens are available online for a cost ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Battery-operated sirens can be easily set up in any home. The most critical concern is when elephants enter the village during late hours when visibility is limited. The darkness of night amplifies the risk of accidents, which this siren can effectively prevent.”

Praveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), stated: “I’m aware of this initiative, but it’s premature to make definitive statements at the moment.

We need to observe the outcomes over the next few days. If this initiative proves beneficial without negatively impacting the environment, it could certainly be considered.”