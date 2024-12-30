July to November: SSB constable arrested for embezzling over Rs 21L

Siliguri: A constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been arrested by the police on charges of financial corruption. The accused, Amit Kumar Singh, hailing from Jharkhand, was serving as a constable in the Pay section of the 8th Battalion’s accounts branch of the SSB.

He has been accused of embezzling approximately more than Rs 21 lakh under the guise of salary and food bills for battalion personnel from July to November this year.

The Matigara police arrested the accused from the SSB’s 8th Battalion camp late Friday night.

According to reports, Amit Kumar allegedly transferred government funds meant for official expenses into his personal bank account. The irregularities came to light on December 25. Om Prakash Singh, Deputy Commandant of SSB, got to know about this after verifying Amit’s payslips.

On December 26, the Deputy Commandant lodged a written complaint at Matigara Police Station. The allegations involve systematic misappropriation of funds meant for salary disbursement and operational needs, including food supplies for the battalion jawans. Preliminary investigation revealed that Amit had embezzled Rs 21,625 in the month of July, Rs 5 lakh 62 thousand 250 in August and Rs 8 lakh each in September and October. A detailed investigation is underway to trace the misappropriated funds and ascertain if others were involved in the scam.Meanwhile, a youth was arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 3.65 lakh from the pension account of a deceased retired government employee, Rabindra Narayan Kar. The accused has been identified as Raj Barman, a resident of Siliguri. The incident came to light after a written complaint was lodged by Swagata Bose, the niece of the deceased, on December 5. According to police sources, Swagata informed them that Rabindra Narayan Kar passed away in June this year. Following his death, Swagata notified the bank about his demise, with the intimation paper signed by Rabindra’s caretaker, Alok Ghosh and neighbor, Alokesh Dutta. On October 2, Swagata, being the nominee of the pension account, retrieved the passbook from Alokesh Dutta. Upon consulting the bank on October 7, she discovered that a sum of Rs 3.65 lakh had already been withdrawn from the account.

Acting on Swagata’s complaint, the police conducted an investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused on Friday.

Both the accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Saturday and have been taken into two days of police remand for further investigation.