July 21 Martyrs’ Day programme: TMC women’s wing takes out rally across city

Kolkata: The Women’s wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) from North and South Kolkata took out a massive rally in the city seeking support from the people to make the July 21 event a success.



The women brigade led by senior women TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharjee and Shashi Panja hit the streets amidst huge fan followers. They gave a call “Dhamatala Cholo”. “July 21 is our pride. It is our emotion. In 1993, around 13 people died in a massacre. We celebrate Martyrs’ Day on that day. This year, July 21 turns 30. We urge people to attend the meeting,” Panja said.

Trinamool tweeted: “Today, our women leaders held a rally in Kolkata to uphold our indomitable spirit towards fighting against tyranny. Under the able guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial, we shall always walk the path of courage & valour. Join us at Dharmatala on July 21st to commemorate the selfless sacrifice of our brave martyrs.”

Trinamool already performed ‘Khunti puja’ in front of Victoria house last Friday where “Shrodhha Diwas” will be observed on July 21.

Following the massive victory of TMC in the Panchayat polls, the party supremo announced that July 21 will be observed as a day to pay homage to those who were killed in post-poll violence, besides the martyrs who laid down their lives in 1993.

TMC state president Subrata Bankshi officially launched the setting up of the makeshift structure by breaking a coconut. Senior leaders have held a meeting with the senior officers of Kolkata Police to discuss various arrangements.