Judicial Service exam: Metro to run add’l services tomorrow

Kolkata: Metro Railway will run additional services on the Blue and Green lines on December 7 (Sunday) while the state Transport department has requested the bus taxi and auto associations to ensure uninterrupted services to facilitate candidates appearing for the West Bengal Judicial Service Preliminary Examination, 2023.

According to the Metro Railway officials, services on both corridors will start at 8 am, an hour earlier than the usual Sunday schedule.

On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), 136 trains will run across the entire stretch, up from 130. A 20-minute interval will be maintained in both directions between 8 am and 9 am.

The first trains will leave Dakshineswar for Shahid Khudiram at 8 am and Shahid Khudiram for Dakshineswar at 8.04 am. Timings of the last services from both terminal stations will remain unchanged.

On the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V), 110 services will operate instead of 104, with the same 20-minute interval during the first hour.

The first trains will depart from Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V at 8 am.

Last services will run as scheduled at 9.45 pm from Howrah Maidan and 9.47 pm from Salt Lake Sector V. Meanwhile, the state Transport department has requested the bus, taxi and auto associations to arrange an adequate number of vehicles to provide public transport facilities for the candidates appearing in the examination.