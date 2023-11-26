Judicial process to begin at Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench in 2024

Jalpaiguri: In June and July next year, the judicial process will commence at the permanent infrastructure of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

On Saturday, Justices Biswajit Bose and Shampa Sarkar inspected the ongoing construction work of the circuit bench’s permanent infrastructure in the Paharpur area of Jalpaiguri. Following discussions with relevant officials, they expressed their commitment to initiating judicial operations in the newly developed facility. The judges are determined to open the Jalpaiguri circuit at the earliest, emphasising their dedication to this goal. Additionally, they engaged with the National Road Authority to address concerns regarding the service road. Two years ago, construction began on the permanent infrastructure of the Circuit Bench in the Paharpur area adjacent to Jalpaiguri town. The state government allocated 40.08 acres of land for this purpose.

Justices Shampa Sarkar and Biswajit Basu have also instructed officials to investigate any complications related to the land designated for the permanent infrastructure. Lawyers have indicated that the land measurement process is scheduled for November 30.