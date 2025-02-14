Judicial officer appointed as add’l Cal High Court judge

Kolkata: The Central government on Wednesday is learnt to have cleared the appointment of judicial officer Chaitali Chatterjee (Das) as an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court.

It was learnt that Chatterjee was recommended for elevation by the High Court Collegium on September 26, 2023.

The Supreme Court Collegium had approved the proposal on January 4, 2024. The notification issued for the same read: “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Smt. Chaitali Chatterjee (Das) to be an Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office.” Chatterjee joined the judicial service in 2009.

She has over 17 years of experience after enrolling at the Bar in 1993. As per the apex court collegium resolution, she has held various positions as judicial officer at sensitive postings in Bengal. The Judgment Evaluation Committee constituted by the Chief Justice of the High Court had rated the quality of judgments authored by her as very good. The Calcutta High Court is currently functioning with 43 judges as against its sanctioned strength of 72, a vacancy position of 29.