Judges’ security beefed up after hoax bomb threats at 6 courts

Kolkata: Judicial work in several Bengal courts was disrupted on Tuesday after bomb threat emails were received at six courts, including two in Kolkata.



Court premises were evacuated and bomb squads conducted thorough searches, but nothing suspicious was found. Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, DGP and Kolkata Police Commissioner, held an emergency meeting and later confirmed the threats were a hoax.

Security has been strengthened for judges, particularly as they recently began SIR-related work following a Supreme Court order.

An FIR has been registered, and the Special Task Force is investigating the source of the e-mails.