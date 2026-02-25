Judges’ security beefed up after hoax bomb threats at 6 courts

Kolkata: Judicial work in several Bengal courts was hampered after bomb threat messages were received in at least six courts, including two in Kolkata, on Tuesday.



Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, along with Director General of Police (DGP), Peeyush Pandey and Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar, held an emergency meeting over the issue and later, in a Press conference, assured that the state government is providing all assistance and security for the judges who are working in their respective areas.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning, shortly after regular court proceedings began, an e-mail was received at six courts — the City Civil Court and Bankshall Court in Kolkata, the Asansol District Court, Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court, Murshidabad District Court and Hooghly District Court. The premises at each location were immediately evacuated, and bomb squads were deployed. However, following extensive searches of the court complexes, nothing suspicious was found. Significantly, the bomb threat came just a day after judges began work related to the SIR process in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said authorities are examining whether the judges involved in the SIR exercise were specifically targeted.

Meanwhile, the situation was reviewed at a meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, the DGP and the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. After the meeting, Chakraborty said the bomb threat was a hoax and added that prompt measures had been taken to ensure safety.

“The district judges are currently working in their respective jurisdictions. The state government is committed to providing them with full security to ensure they can discharge their duties effectively, especially as the time available to us is very limited,” Chakraborty said. Addressing the media, the DGP said: “We are prepared to deal with any situation. We will take all necessary steps to

ensure the safety of everyone in the state.” Sarkar said the Kolkata Police are attempting to trace the origin of the e-mail. “Bomb threat e-mails were received at two courts. Our bomb squad searched the court premises and found nothing. The judges were assured of their security. The safety of the judges and those seeking justice is our top priority. If anyone attempts to spread rumours, we will take stringent action,” he said.

Later, the Kolkata Police said an FIR had been registered at Hare Street Police Station based on a complaint filed by the Registrar of the City Civil Court, Calcutta, regarding the threat e-mail.

The Special Task Force will conduct the investigation. Similarly, multiple cases were registered at various police stations in connection with the bomb hoax that triggered widespread panic at the district courts.