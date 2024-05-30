Judge’s efforts reunite girl with her family

Alipurduar: Assistant Sessions Judge Dalia Bhattacharya, who is also the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority at the Alipurduar District Court, took active steps to reunite a girl with special needs with her family. The administration, police, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), a local home and NGOs



provided assistance.

A few days ago, the Child Welfare Committee of the Alipurduar district found a girl, about 17-years-old, wandering in the streets. The girl was quickly taken to a local home. However, she could not provide any correct information about her address or who she lived with. The incident came to the notice of Judge Dalia Bhattacharya during a surprise home visit. She then took the initiative to find the girl’s family herself.

Counselling began. Despite the language problem, the judge tried to find out the girl’s address and information about her family members. Judge Bhattacharya contacted the police, CWC and local NGOs and finally, a relative of the girl was found in Assam. After completing all the legal procedures, the girl was handed over to her family. Judge Dalia Bhattacharya also initiated the necessary procedures for the safe transportation of the girl. Asim Bose, Chairman of the CWC, said: “We found the girl on January 10 and sent her to a home. Judge Dalia Bhattacharya noticed her during a visit and took several initiatives. Today, the girl has returned home owing to the Judge’s efforts

and guidance.”

Earlier this month, the Alipurduar District Court also helped a couple reunite with their missing child. Judge Bhattacharya had played a key role in the case too. A baby was rescued by the Railway police at New Alipurduar Station and reported to the Legal Services Authority. Judge Bhattacharya ordered an inquiry, contacted the local administration, CWC and also ensured the child’s safety. The search for the child’s parents began and after confirming the child’s identity, he was handed over to his family.