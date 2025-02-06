Judge’s bodyguard found dead inside court complex

Kolkata: A police personnel deployed for the personal security of a magistrate of the City Civil Court was found dead with a bullet injury inside the court complex on Wednesday morning.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and initiated a probe. The deceased, identified as Gopal Nath, was a resident of Malda and was posted in the Kolkata Police Special Branch.

Sources said, on Wednesday around 7 am, some local residents heard a gunshot from inside the City Civil Court complex. When they rushed to find the source of the sound, they saw a man was sitting on a chair with a gunshot injury and a firearm was lying a few feet away. Police from the Hare Street Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide but there are some doubts as the 9mm service revolver of Nath was found lying a few feet away. In a case of suicide using small firearm, the gun usually is found lying closer

to the body.Police personnel from the Detective Department along with fingerprint experts and personnel from the scientific wing arrived at the spot later. However, no foul play was detected till Wednesday night.