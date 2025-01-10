Judgement in rape-murder of RG Kar doctor on January 18

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) demanded capital punishment for the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy after the trial of the case finished at the Sealdah Court on Thursday.

The date for announcing the judgement has been scheduled on January 18.

On August 9, a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Hospital was allegedly found raped and murdered inside the seminar room of the hospital. After the incident, Kolkata Police had arrested the accused Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, within a day of the crime committed. Kolkata Police had claimed that Roy was the only person involved in the rape and murder.

Massive protests had hit the streets subsequently demanding justice. Daily life was thrown out of gear for a few months. Investigation was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court.

Initially, CBI claimed that there may be more than one person involved but later in the chargesheet Roy was mentioned as the sole accused in the rape and murder. The Central agency in its chargesheet had mentioned that Roy was seen in the CCTV footage in the wee hours of August 9 on the third floor of the emergency building at RG Kar Hospital which is the place of occurrence. His mobile phone’s tower location was also traced to RG Kar Hospital on that night.

The CBI had mentioned that the DNA of Roy was found on the deceased’s body. Her blood was found on Roy’s apparels. Additionally, Roy’s hair matched with the hair sample found at the place of occurrence. The CBI also mentioned that the bluetooth earphone recovered from the seminar room was found to be connected with the mobile phone of Roy which proved his presence there.

The CBI had claimed in its chargesheet that the wounds found on Roy’s body due to resistance posed by the deceased and the timing of injuries found on the victim’s body, matched with the time of Roy’s presence there. The forensic report about her torn apparels indicated application of force.

The CBI had conducted a polygraph test of Roy without success. Later, the Central agency appealed for Roy’s narco analysis test as well. However, this appeal was turned down by the court as Roy didn’t give consent.

The trial of the case started from November 11 at the Sealdah Court. Based on the gravity of the case, the magistrate had ordered the hearings to be held behind the closed doors and on camera. On Thursday, the trial concluded. During the concluding argument, CBI counsel had mentioned the case as a rarest one and demanded capital punishment for Roy.