JU violence: Student in custody held in Azad Kashmir graffiti case

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) student Soumyadeep Mahanta, who is already in police custody in a case of vandalism in the varsity, was on Tuesday arrested for his alleged involvement in putting up “Azad Kashmir” graffiti on the institute’s wall, an officer said.

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested another student in the vandalism case, the second one after Mahanta to be picked up in connection with the incident on March 1 when an office of TMC affiliated non-teaching staff union was set ablaze.

Mahanta, who was granted bail when produced at a city court during the day, was “shown arrest” in the graffiti case. “We have arrested Soumyadeep Mahanta in the graffiti on Azad Kashmir matter. He would remain behind the bar. The probe is on,” the officer said. Mahanta, arrested last week on charges of arson and vandalism, was in police remand till Tuesday.

Souptik Chanda, a second-year civil engineering student of JU, was arrested on the charge of his role in the arson.

He was one of the 14 students summoned in connection with their probe into the March 1 student unrest.