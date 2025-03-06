JU violence: Guv orders fact-finding team; Edu Min gets ‘Z’ security

Kolkata: A day when the state government decided to strengthen the security of state Education minister Bratya Basu by according to him ‘Z’ category security in the backdrop of alleged manhandling of the minister at Jadavpur University (JU) on Saturday, Governor CV Ananda Bose who happens to be the Chancellor

of the varsity ordered setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into all the aspects of the issue. Bose has received a report from the officiating vice-chancellor of JU over the incident and separate reports from the teachers and the students.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against the driver of the state Education minister, Om Prakash Mishra, professor of JU and others on charge of voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and common intention.

The complaint was filed with the Kolkata Police by the injured student Indranuj Roy. The case was registered following an order passed by the Calcutta High Court.

The Governor has also called an emergency meeting of the V-Cs on Friday.

Officiating V-C of JU Bhaskar Gupta is still admitted at a private hospital and according to hospital sources he needs hospitalisation for some more days.

MRI was performed on Wednesday and its report is normal. However, his fluctuating blood pressure needs to be addressed. The Education minister had paid a visit to the hospital on Wednesday and took stock of his health situation.

“He is still not stable in medical terms and is suffering from a moving sensation in his head whenever he is rising from bed.

The doctors have recommended some more medical tests,” Ghosh’s wife, Keya Gupta, said.

A section of students have been continuing sit-in demonstrations in front of Aurobindo Bhavan, the administrative building of the varsity.

The ultra-left students held their protest movement on the campus on Thursday.