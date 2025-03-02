JU vandalism: ‘7 cases lodged, 1 accused remanded to police custody till Mar 12’

Kolkata: The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma on Sunday stated that a total of seven cases were registered at the Jadavpur Police Station in connection with the vandalism and obstruction and other offences inside the Jadavpur University (JU) campus on Saturday.

The accused student Md. Sahil Ali of Bijoygarh was produced at the Alipore court on Sunday and remanded to police custody (PC) till March 12.

On Saturday, state Education minister Bratya Basu was “manhandled” by the “extreme Left-wing students” at the JU when went to attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA). Prior to it a seminar was held on ‘Saffronisation in Higher Education’.

It is alleged that CPI(M)’s student wing SFI and other extreme Left-wing student organisations obstructed Basu who was gheraoed.

The windshield of his vehicle was damaged. Basu, however, tried to speak to agitating students while leaving the campus but he was surrounded by around 100 students. After he was rescued and taken to SSKM Hospital, police began an inquiry.

Since Saturday evening, a total of seven cases were registered till night, including two suo motu FIRs.

In most cases, the SFI members and other extreme Left wing students were slapped with multiple charges, including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, snatching, criminal intimidation, trespassing and other charges mentioned under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (WBMPO) Act.