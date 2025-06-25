JU urges vigilance against dengue

Kolkata: With the arrival of the monsoon, Jadavpur University (JU) has issued an alert urging all departments to stay vigilant against potential waterlogging across its campuses, which could become breeding grounds for dengue-causing mosquitoes.

In an official circular, the acting registrar cautioned that stagnant water accumulating in and around university buildings may heighten the risk of dengue outbreaks. All heads of departments, directors and officers have been instructed to promptly report any instances of water accumulation to the Estate Section to ensure timely preventive measures are undertaken.