JU: ‘Unauthorised hostel occupancy may lead to debarment’

Kolkata: Following the tragic death of a first-year student last year, Jadavpur University (JU) has implemented strict new policies to prevent unauthorized occupancies in the hostels.

The administration has warned both current and newly admitted students that any unauthorized stays in hostels, including allowing outsiders, will lead to severe consequences. Existing boarders, in particular, may face punishments such as debarment. The Office of the Dean of Students has recently issued a notice prohibiting newly admitted undergraduate fresher students and first-year postgraduate students from staying in the hostel before the formal allotment of hostel seats. Any violation of these rules will result in disciplinary action as per the Hostel Rules and Anti-Ragging Regulations. Existing hostel boarders were also instructed not to allow any outsiders or non-boarders into their rooms without proper authorization from university authorities.

Failure to comply will lead to severe consequences, including possible debarment from the hostel. The administration has made it clear that any unauthorized individuals found on hostel premises will be dealt with according to university regulations and applicable laws.

To further enhance security, boarders are only permitted to meet their visitors in designated areas such as the Visitors’ Room or the TV-cum-recreation room. Visitors must register their names in the hostel visitors entry-exit register managed by security personnel at the hostel entrance.

Boarders are responsible for ensuring their visitors comply with this registration process. The dean of students has urged all hostel superintendents to communicate these new regulations to their respective hostel boarders through group discussions, Mess Committee members, or other appropriate measures. Notices will also be prominently displayed on hostel and dining notice boards. This move comes in the wake of the unfortunate incident last year, where a first-year student lost their life due to ragging. It should be noted that the student was staying in the varsity’s Main Hostel as a ‘guest’ of an existing boarder, as he had not been allotted a hostel room until then. Additionally, the university has taken several steps to curb the ragging menace in the hostels and on campus, including separate hostels for freshers.

In the notice, the Dean instructed that unauthorized persons or non-boarders are not permitted entry into the Freshers’ Hostel.