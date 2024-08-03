JU to strengthen vigil in hostels, appoints teaching faculties as wardens

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) is strengthening surveillance in its hostels by appointing teaching faculties as hostel wardens, a practice that was in place a decade back. Presently, superintendents who are in charge of the hostels are non-teaching staff.



“The main responsibility of the hostel wardens will be supervising whether the hostel supers are able to manage the administration of the hostels properly. Diganta Saha of the Computer Science department has already come forward to act as warden. Many other teaching faculties are also coming forward to bear this responsibility,” said Bhaskar Gupta, Vice Chancellor of JU. The engagement of teaching faculties as hostel warden follows the directions UGC to curb ragging in campuses.

“We are determined to ensure a ragging-free campus and avoid the recurrence of unfortunate incidents like the death of a first-year undergraduate student on August 9 last year which was attributed to ragging,” said university official. The university has earmarked two hostels for first-year students inside the campus “The first-year students get scope to mingle with the seniors inside the campus during the university hours but beyond that the juniors will not share the same lodging place with the seniors,” the official added.

The university has also designated two hostels for the 2nd year students and the physically challenged inside the campus. The third-year, 4th year and post-graduate students have been allotted the Main Hostel which is located just beside Jadavpur Police Station. The university has appointed Dr. Sridip Chatterjee of Physical Education department as OSD (Administration) for keeping a strong vigil in the campus.

Gupta informed that the state government has handed over Rs 5 crore to the university for renovation of the hostels, particularly the main hostel which is very old. “The state Public Works Department will execute the renovation work which will start soon,” he added. The varsity is also doing counselling sessions involving not only counsellors but also legal experts in its efforts to curb ragging.