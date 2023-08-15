JU to issue circular asking ex-students to vacate hostel rooms by Wednesday

Kolkata: A circular will be issued for the ex-students of Jadavpur University, asking them to vacate the hostel rooms by Wednesday, informed Dr Snehamanju Basu, Registrar of the university.



Such a move came in the wake of allegations that ex-students are continuing to occupy hostel rooms which are instead meant for students of the university. This also has been held as one of the prime reasons that have contributed to an alleged culture of ragging in the university’s hostels. During a press conference, Dr Basu said that the university’s anti-ragging committee has decided that first-year students will be accommodated separately in the new hostel. She said that a circular will be issued directing the ex-students to vacate the hostel rooms by Wednesday. A physical verification will be conducted on either Wednesday or Thursday. The anti-ragging committee meeting took place on Monday and a report was compiled in accordance with the University Grant Commission (UGC) rules.

The report, sent to UGC on Monday, included details on the university’s anti-ragging committee members. However, as for the details of the punishment for the culprits, the authorities have written that they are awaiting the final report of inquiry committee.