JU to install 70 CCTVs across campuses

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has issued a work order to Webel Technology Limited (WTL) to install 70 CCTV cameras across its campuses in Jadavpur and Salt Lake. Acting registrar, Indrajit Banerjee, said the order was issued on November 27. The project, estimated at Rs 68,62,663, involves the installation of 50 cameras on the Jadavpur main campus and 20 at the Salt Lake premises. WTL submitted a budgetary quotation after a committee set up by the university finalised the CCTV deployment plan.

The Executive Council, JU’s highest decision-making body, cleared the proposal in August. Administrative and financial approval from the higher education department came on October 16, a day after a meeting at Nabanna between university officials and senior state government officers to ensure compliance with a Calcutta High Court directive. At present, the university operates 30 cameras at five gates of the Jadavpur campus, at the main gate of the main boys’ hostel, and at three gates of the Salt Lake campus, including the girls’ hostel.

These were installed after the death of a student in a ragging incident in August 2023. The Executive Council had also decided to engage 32 security personnel from among ex-servicemen, for which state support was sought. After the Finance Department approved the proposal, the Higher Education Department conveyed the clearance to the university through a letter issued on November 10. Sources said the state government will provide Rs 7.6 lakh per month, enabling JU to pay the salaries of the security personnel.