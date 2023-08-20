JU to hold verification for waiting list candidates for UG Arts courses on Aug 22

Kolkata: Jadavpur University is going to hold verification of the published waiting list against vacant seats in undergraduate courses in arts for the 2023-24 session on August 22.



The verification will be conducted for eight subjects, including English, Political Science, History, Bengali, Sociology, Philosophy and Comparative Literature.

In the notification, the authorities have mentioned that if any ragging is noticed either in university hostel or campus by the students, it needs to be immediately reported to the Dean of Students. Recently, a first year undergraduate student lost his life after falling from the second floor balcony of the varsity’s main boys’ hostel. Family members of the deceased student had alleged that he had undergone ragging in the hostel.

“If any incident of ragging comes to the notice of the authority, the concerned student shall be given liberty to explain and if his explanation is not found satisfactory, the authority would expel him/her from the university,” it was stated in the notice.

Questions were also raised on the hostel accomodation in connection with the incident considering the deceased student had not been allotted a bed but was staying as guest. Furthermore, it was also alleged that some of the seniors were staying in the hostel as guests of current students even after passing out.

In the notification on the waiting list, the university mentioned: “Hostel accomodation is very limited. However, outstation candidates may apply to the Dean of Students for hostel accommodation.” Apart from this, it was listed that documents, such as attested copy of voter identity card or residential certificate, income certificate and a copy of ration card, among other details will be required.

The university recently released a waiting list against vacant seats in different arts subjects in undergraduate-level. For English, there is one vacant seat under SC and EWS category. In Economics, there are 10 seats vacant in General, 12 in SC or ST, 9 in OBC A or OBC B, four in EWS, and in Political Science there is one in General and OBC B and two in EWS. History had 9 vacancies in total.