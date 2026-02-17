JU to hold ICC student polls in March–April

Kolkata: Jadavpur University will hold elections in March or April to choose undergraduate and postgraduate student representatives for the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), a senior university official said.

The research scholar representative has already been elected. The upcoming polls will cover undergraduate and postgraduate members across the arts, science, and engineering faculties and will be conducted faculty-wise.

Officials said each faculty would elect one undergraduate and one postgraduate representative, taking the total number of student representatives on the committee to six.

Faculty-wise subcommittees have been formed to fix the election dates, which are yet to be finalised.

An official said the polls were being scheduled for March or April, keeping in mind the academic calendars of the faculties, unless any special circumstances or advisories required a change.

The ICC functions as the statutory body within the university to receive and examine complaints of sexual harassment and other forms of workplace discrimination. University officials said the move to elect student representatives was aimed at ensuring direct student participation in the committee, as required under the regulations.