JU to hold annual convocation for students on December 24

Kolkata: The annual convocation of Jadavpur University (JU) is set to be held on December 24. Sources from the university have indicated that it is still unclear whether Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state-aided universities, will

attend the event.

On Tuesday, an Executive Council (EC) meeting was held at JU to finalise the formalities for the convocation. This meeting was permitted by the state Higher Education department despite its standing instructions for state-aided universities not to hold meetings of their highest decision-making bodies in the absence of permanent vice-chancellors (V-C).

During the annual convocation, graduate, postgraduate, Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees will be awarded to students. An official of the varsity stated that around 430 Ph.D. scholars will receive their degrees this year. Amitava Ghosh, former director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will be the chief guest of the convocation. However, there will be no special convocation to confer Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) and Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degrees upon renowned individuals for their contributions.

After clearing the first step by conducting an EC meeting, the varsity needs to hold a court meeting for the approval of the convocation date. Sources mentioned that an official communication was sent to the Governor regarding the convocation. However, to date, the varsity has not received any official response from the Raj Bhavan confirming whether the Chancellor will attend the convocation or not.