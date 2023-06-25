JU to get Internet connectivity boost on campus

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University will get an upgrade in its internet connectivity with the West Bengal government approving Rs 2.32 crore for the project, an official said.



The fund will be primarily used for setting up WiFi facilities in different buildings and departments, JU registrar Snehamanju Basu said.

The state-run West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation is the nodal agency for the project, she said.

JU ranked fourth among varsities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework. with agencies inputs