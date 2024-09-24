JU to enforce punishments in ragging case

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has decided to enforce the recommended punishments for students involved in the ragging incident that led to the death of a first-year student last year.

According to sources, over 32 students found guilty in the university’s investigation were issued show-cause notices. Fifteen of these students have legally challenged the notices. During a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee on Monday, it was decided to implement the recommended punishments for the remaining 17 students.

More than 10 students face a one-semester suspension. The former FETSU Chairperson, now a PhD scholar, has been recommended for a six-month suspension.

Two other former FETSU office bearers, who have graduated, are recommended to be barred from entering the university premises for life. These recommendations will be implemented soon.

The incident occurred on August 10 last year, when a first-year student died after falling from the Main Hostel. Over a year has passed since the tragic event. Additionally, four students recommended for permanent rustication and two others recommended for either four or one-semester suspension have not been issued notices as they are in judicial custody. Also, ex-students who were found guilty in the university’s probe were not issued any notices.