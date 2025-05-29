JU teachers urge start of admission process

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has called for the immediate commencement of the university’s admission process, proposing an interim solution as the impasse over Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations continues.

At a convention held on Tuesday, JUTA called for a clear policy from the government regarding OBC reservation, which remains sub judice in the Supreme Court. As a temporary measure, the teachers’ body recommended leaving OBC-reserved seats vacant for now and proceeding with admissions to the remaining seats. Once the court pronounces its verdict, the vacant quota seats could then be filled.Terming the proposal “practical and legally sound”, JUTA members cautioned that any further delay could disrupt the academic calendar and lead to the loss of quality students.

Film Studies professor Abhijit Roy noted growing anxiety among students and parents following the publication of Higher Secondary results.

“If a premier institute like Jadavpur fails to start admissions on time, it will lose meritorious candidates,” he said.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy also raised concerns over the prolonged stalemate, stating that it could accelerate the privatisation of higher education. “Students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds will suffer the most,” he said, adding that letters have been sent to the Higher Education and Backward Classes Welfare departments, demanding swift action. “We are also considering reaching out to guardians if the deadlock continues,” he added.