JU teachers organisation opposes hosting UGC chairman at convocation

Kolkata: The teachers’ organisation of Jadavpur University (JU) has raised their voice of dissent with the university authorities extending an invitation to the chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) to grace the convocation of the varsity scheduled to be held on December 24.



According to sources, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC chairman, is slated to be the chief guest on the occasion.

Kumar has served as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for some years and it was during his tenure when the controversy over the introduction of Mahabharata and Ramayana had sparked up.

A senior professor of the university who refused to be named said that Jadavpur University was denied the status of eminence and the RUSA fund has been stopped so most of the students and teachers are against hosting a UGC representative at the convocation.

General Secretary of Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) Partha Pratim Ray termed the invitation to Kumar as unfortunate. “Individuals with a clear image should be invited to the convocation. Persons known to have affiliation with a specific political party should be avoided,” Roy said.

The name of ISRO Chairman also emerged but he informed of his inability to attend because of other preoccupations.